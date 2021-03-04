Springfield offering tax payment services outside City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who live in Springfield can get a little help with their city taxes.

Residents can pay their current city taxes from a window counter inside a tent in the parking lot of City Hall. City officials say they want to help people make their payments while reducing foot traffic inside the building.

The Collectors Office will take payments for all current taxes inside the tent, including Motor Vehicle Excise Taxes. Those are due Monday.

The tent is only temporary, but city officials haven’t said for how long.