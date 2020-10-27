Springfield offers funding available for lead-based paint hazard reduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met with the City of Springfield Director of Housing to promote the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, lead abatement funding is available citywide for homes with qualifying households.

Qualifying households are households earning up to 80% of area median income, with at least one child under the age of 6 years. The following people may also qualify:

Owner-occupants residing in a single-family home may be eligible for up to $20,000 in grant funding

Owner-occupants residing in one unit of a 2-4 family dwelling may be eligible for a $20,000, deferred payment, 0% interest loan

Investment owners may be eligible for a $13,000 deferred payment, 0% loan

Contracted lead abatement work will be performed by licensed lead abatement contractors and should result in a Letter of Full Deleading Compliance for the eligible units.