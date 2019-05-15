Springfield officer accused of child rape fired from police department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer who’s awaiting trial for separate allegations of child rape and robbery has been fired from the department.

Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood fired that officer who’s under indictment for charges, including child rape.

A Grand Jury indicted Daniel Cintron last July on more than 30 criminal charges including rape of a child with force. Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood fired him on Tuesday.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, Cintron has not worked as a police officer since September 2017. He was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and witness intimidation.

Cintron has been suspended without pay since December 2017.

