Springfield officer Kevin Ambrose remembered 8 years after line-of-duty death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks eight years since the line-of-duty death of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose.

Ambrose was a 36-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. He was shot while trying to protect a young woman and her child from her boyfriend during a domestic disturbance at a Lawton Street apartment on June 4, 2012.

Ambrose managed to save the lives of both mother and child but died from his gunshot wound.

He left behind a daughter and a son, who is now a Connecticut State Trooper. Kevin Ambrose was 56 year old when he was slain in the line of duty.

“We must never forget and always remember Officer Ambrose’s heroic efforts to save a young mother and her child. He made the ultimate sacrifice in order to secure their lives. Out of respect to the Ambrose family’s wishes, there will be no formal event, but Commissioner Clapprood and the Springfield Police Department will once again mark the anniversary with respectful protocol at our Memorial Monument that honors our police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. I respectfully ask those who are able, as I will do, to please take a moment to remember this fallen hero. May God rest Kevin’s soul and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and May God protect our men and women in blue and the community in which they serve – especially during these challenging times.” Springfield Mayor Sarno.