Springfield officer stabbed to undergo surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer who was stabbed on Sunday is scheduled to undergo additional surgery in Boston.

Sunday morning, two Springfield police officers were called to the area of Liberty Street and Cass Street for a report of a man who had pulled out a knife on another person. The suspect, 23-year-old Orlando Taylor of Springfield, was located on Genessee Street, but when the officers tried to investigate further, the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the face.

When the suspect attempted to charge the officers again, the stabbed officer fired two shots, hitting the suspect. Orlando Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The officer who was stabbed with serious injuries was released from the hospital on Monday and will undergo additional surgery with a facial and nerve specialist in Boston which may result in permanent nerve damage.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the officer is a military veteran with nine years at the Springfield Police Department, including as an Academy instructor. He has received numerous accolades for life saving measures.

A critical incident debriefing was held for the officers involved in the incident arraigned by Springfield Police Chaplain Father Hamilton on Tuesday.