SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police officer that tased a pregnant woman multiple times while responding to an incident at a downtown hotel in September 2020 was arraigned in court Wednesday.

The officer, Leon Davis of Springfield, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against a pregnant woman.

The DA’s Office said on September 29, 2020, members of the Springfield Police Department were called to Tower Square for a call of a disorderly person. When the officers arrived, they tried to gain access to a room occupied by a man and woman who had been asked to vacate.

Officers had received reports that the woman had made threats toward employees of the hotel. The woman continued to make verbal threats and offensive comments toward the officers through the room door, according to the DA’s office.

Bodycam video, which was released by DA Anthony Gulluni’s Office, shows a hotel employee breaching the hotel door with officers standing nearby ready to go inside.

While trying to enter the room, the video shows Davis struggling as a hand blocked the door. Officer Davis then applies a drive stun from the taser to the exposed hand on the door and the hand retracts allowing the officers to make entry.

Davis was the first officer to enter the room where the woman was crouched in a corner with her hands raised in a defensive manner in front of her saying, “please don’t.” Davis is heard in the video saying, “You wanna play those games, huh?” before stunning the woman again, this time in her right shoulder.

The woman is seen pulling her arms and hands tight to her chest flinching from the second tase. Davis then deployed his department-issued drive stun a third time to the woman’s upper left arm, according to the video. The woman can he beard pleading before saying she is pregnant several times.