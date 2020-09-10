Springfield officers arrest two after traffic stop, two firearms, cocaine seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Springfield Wednesday night after officers conducted a traffic stop near Oak Street and Charter Avenue.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers received information from the Chicopee Police Department around 8:15 p.m. regarding a disturbance in their city where an occupant of a blue pick up truck took out a gun.

Officers then located the truck and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Oak Street and Charter Avenue and arrested 31-year–old Juan Pinero and 25-year-old Julio Olivo-Sierra.

Walsh said officers located a large capacity firearm under the passenger seat and after searching the car located approximately 16 grams of cocaine and cash. Pinero had previously been convicted of armed and masked robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Pinero is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a LTC

Carrying a loaded firearm

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Firearm violation with one prior violent drug crime

Olivo-Sierra is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a LTC

Carrying a loaded firearm

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm