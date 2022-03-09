SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial services will be held outside Boston Wednesday for Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line-of-duty last week.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers had organized a bus to travel to Revere to attend Bucci’s funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church. The bus, which was provided to the officers free-of-charge by King Gray Coach Lines, is expected to depart from Springfield Police Headquarters Wednesday morning.

Bucci died after a tanker truck struck her cruiser this past Friday on Interstate 93 in Stoneham. State Police say Bucci was on her way to help a stranded motorist when her cruiser was struck.

Bucci was 34 years old and a two-year veteran of the department. She had been assigned to the State Police Medford barracks, and previously worked in the Brookfield barracks.

The trooper’s family and friends gathered for a wake on Tuesday evening. Friday’s funeral is expected to draw large numbers of law enforcement officers from throughout Massachusetts and beyond.

Bucci is survived by her mother and father, siblings, and her grandparents.