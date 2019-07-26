Springfield officially swears in new City Clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tasheena Davis was sworn in Friday as the new Springfield city clerk, the first African-American woman to be appointed to that post.

Outgoing city clerk Anthony Wilson administered the oath during a ceremony in the city council chamber also attended by Mayor Domenic Sarno, and City Council President Justin Hurst.

The council chamber was filled with friends, family members, and city leaders.

The 33-year-old former Assistant City Solicitor experienced a deeply emotional moment following her taking the oath of office.

Davis told 22News she was incredibly grateful for the lessons Attorney Pakula taught her when she was Assistant City Solicitor.

“Attorney Pakula is the city solicitor for the city of Springfield. and he has provided me with such great guidance always supporting me. He sees something in myself when I couldn’t see it, so this is what made me emotional, I appreciate him so much,” said Davis.

The new city clerk will earn an annual salary of $105,000.

Beginning August 1st Davis will serve some 15,000 city residents every year who request documents ranging from birth and death certificates to business licenses.