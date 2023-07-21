SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders in Springfield are pushing for the installation of a new crosswalk at a spot where multiple pedestrians have been killed.

Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was killed while crossing the road back in 2021. The city announced that year they would work to redesign that area and install a protected crosswalk near the Central Library. The work was expected to happen this past spring but so far no changes have been made.

Members of the city employee union will be picketing Friday and Saturday to show their support for pedestrian safety.