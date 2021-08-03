Springfield officials closely monitoring rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation and in Massachusetts. Not only are cases up, but hospitalizations have also increased.

Springfield city officials are closely monitoring the rising cases, and they are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“This is not a sprint; this is a marathon,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno. “We need to unite on all fronts pertaining to defeating COVID-19.

Springfield officials are pleading with residents to get vaccinated. This comes as COVID hospitalizations nearly doubled in just 24 hours at Baystate Health facilities. From 18 patients to 30 with five in the ICU. While Baystate isn’t providing further information about the patients’ ages and vaccination status, Springfield city officials are attributing the spike to unvaccinated residents.

The city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris said, “Younger people are getting sick and ending up in the hospital. The average age of covid infection is somewhere around 35.”

So far, the city is not implementing an indoor mask mandate, but officials say that could change depending on the number of cases. With that said, based on the CDC guidance for substantial risk designated areas, it is recommended those at risk for severe illness wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Only two counties in the state are not in that category; Hampshire and Franklin Counties are the only areas in the state that are not at substantial or high risk.