Springfield officials discuss risk of coronavirus to senior community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Health and Human Services Department began taking warnings about the coronavirus directly to the people most in danger of becoming infected: the city’s senior citizens.

Mayor Sarno was accompanied by city HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Director of Elder Affairs Sandy Federico. The message is for senior citizens to show caution in their daily habits and to use good common sense.

“Those individuals with underlying chronic diseases know who they are. They know what precautions need to be taken,” Caulton-Harris said. “And we’re asking those individuals to be particularly vigilant.”

Seniors face walking a fine line between exercising caution and isolating themselves from human contact. Senior center member Jane Crohan told 22News how she’s found the right balance during this critical time of uncertainty.

“I go out to places, but I’m selective about the places I go to,” Crohan said. “And I’ll tell you, I’ve spent a lot of time this winter reading a lot of good books.”

Wednesday’s visit to the Hungry Hill Senior Center was the kickoff to a week of cautionary visits to senior centers throughout the city. Commissioner Caulton-Harris noted that so far there have been no cases of coronavirus reported in the City of Springfield.