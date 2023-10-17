INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials will be highlighting ARPA funding that was recently given to a small business in Indian Orchard.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Director of Disaster and Recovery, Tina Quagliato-Sullivan will be visiting A Brighter Future Childcare Center to highlight the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that was given to them.

A Brighter Future Childcare Center is a woman-owned business that was awarded $25,000 as part of Mayor Sarno’s 8th round of ARPA award announcement.

The Springfield officials will be visiting A Brighter Future Childcare Center at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud of my administration’s efforts to commit our local allotment of ARPA funding directly into our community and to small businesses that were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A Brighter Future Childcare Center is a successful woman-owned small business that was severely impacted by the pandemic both in the loss of attendance and an increase in operational expenses. These ARPA funds provided relief and assistance with the installation of a mini-split HVAC system to improve air quality for the facility.”

The eighth round of ARPA funding was announced on December 21, 2022, and was also awarded to the following 14 small businesses and 6 nonprofits:

White Lion Brewing $250,000 Dewey’s Jazz Lounge $250,000 Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop $75,000 Beaute Within, Inc. $50,000 Mom & Rico’s $29,000 A Brighter Future Child Care $25,000 MGB dba Elegant Affairs $22,625 Yaritza Paula $15,000 Liberty Mediterranean Giant Grinders. $10,000 Hanna’s Diner $10,000 Kenia Hair Center $10,000 Imperial Aquatics $10,000 Pine Point Variety LLC $10,000 413 Multi-Service $5,500 Catholic Charities Agency $300,000 New North Citizens Council $214,000 Revitalize CDC $200,000 Central City Boxing and Barbell $150,000 Art for the Soul $50,000 Greater Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau $19,005

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Mayor Sarno created the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity (“DRBC”), with the objective of effectively administering the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds within the City of Springfield for all eligible use categories, as determined by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Interim Final Rule, according to the City of Springfield. DRBC utilizes public input that is gathered from Springfield residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to implement an open and transparent process for ARPA funding to be distributed.