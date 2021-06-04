Springfield officials honor the memory and sacrifice of Officer Kevin Ambrose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city and police officials gathered Friday morning to honor the memory of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed on this day nine years ago.

A police cruiser will be placed with its blue lights activated near the police memorial monument in Springfield to honor Officer Ambrose’s sacrifice.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood lead a remembrance ceremony and moment of radio silence at 10:30 outside of the Springfield Police Department on Pearl Street.

“We must never forget and always remember Officer Ambrose’s heroic efforts to save a young mother and her child. He made the ultimate sacrifice in order to secure their lives,” said Mayor Sarno. “Commissioner Clapprood and I, and our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department will once again mark the anniversary and honor the memory of Officer Ambrose. I respectfully ask those who are able, as I will do, to please take a moment to remember this fallen hero. May God rest Kevin’s soul and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and May God protect our men and women in blue and the community in which they serve – especially during these challenging times.”

Nine years ago today, Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed in the line of duty protecting and saving a mother and her baby. Commissioner Clapprood and Mayor Sarno will honor his memory in a brief ceremony at 10:30am at the Springfield Police Memorial. pic.twitter.com/Mowg7qvukJ — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) June 4, 2021

Police Commissioner Clapprood stated, “This June 4th, marks the ninth anniversary of Kevin’s heroic sacrifice. With the wishes of Officer Ambrose’s family, Friday will be commemorated by the placing of a marked cruiser with blue lights activated near our Memorial Monument that honors all of our police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. There will also be a moment of radio silence. Knowing Kevin as I did, he and his family are always in my thoughts, not just on June 4th, but I think about him all the time. Please keep Kevin and his family in your prayers and please keep all of our brave and dedicated women and men in blue and the community in which we serve in your thoughts and prayers too.”