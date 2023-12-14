SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A great turnout Thursday evening, for a fundraiser benefiting a nonprofit that assists families of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty.

Local officials in Springfield teamed up to serve as celebrity bartenders for the Hockey for Heroes event.

The foundation was created in 2020, with a mission of supporting those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 22News spoke with Evan Donermeyer, member of the foundation on the importance of supporting our local heroes.

“Most of our core group works as first responders,” said Donermeyer. “It’s something that is near and dear to us. We just want to help in any way that we can. Help the families and the people who sacrificed a lot for their communities.”

To learn how you can support Hockey for Heroes, visit their website.