SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials will be joining together on Sunday for a special Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61, Springfield Police and Fire Departments, Springfield Together, Strong Young Minds, and others for the Trunk-or-Treat event at the Lodge of Elks on Tiffany Street on Sunday.

Trunk-or-treating involves communities coming together in a safe location, like a school parking lot, filling their car’s trunk with Halloween candy, and letting their kids trick-or-treat from one car to the next.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I want to thank Sheriff Cocchi, Springfield Together, Strong Young Minds, the Elks Lodge #61, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, and our brave and dedicated Police and Fire Department for their continued dedicated efforts in holding this special trunk or treat event for our youth and families. This is a safe and special Halloween event where families can gather, enjoy some family-friendly activities, and do some trick or treating, and I look forward to attending this event with my brother and sister Elks every year.”

The Halloween Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at the Springfield Lodge of Elks.