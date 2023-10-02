SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials will be joining the Italian Cultural Center of Western Mass Inc. to raise the Italian Flag to honor Italian Heritage Month.

During this month, we celebrate the Italian-American culture and spread the word about the traditions that come with it, according to the National Day Calander. Italian-American Heritage Month was first celebrated in 1989 when it was proclaimed by the President and Congress of the United States to honor the achievements and the contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the United States.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and officials will be at the flag-raising on the front steps of City Hall on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank ICCWM President Charlie Becker and all the members of the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts for continuing to organize this tradition to honor our heritage. Being a first-generation Italian-American, this ceremony is very special to me. Like many immigrants, when Italian-Americans immigrated to America they faced numerous difficulties and challenges. They took any menial jobs and toiled to be able to provide for themselves and their families. It is because of our forefathers and mother’s perseverance and efforts, that generations to follow have and continue to lead in all walks of life, whether in Springfield, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the United States of America, or the world. I’m so proud to be an Italian-American and live our motto of ‘Family, Faith, and Food!’”