Springfield opens spray pad at Van Horn Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by Van Horn Park for the summer activation of its splash pad on a hot Wednesday afternoon.

“Quality of life issues are very important to me,” Sarno explained. “Parks are very important; they were my Riviera growing up in Forest Park. We have 18 of the 19 spray parks that are activated right now.”

At the Forest Park spray pad, Springfield mom Tamica Gifford watched her daughter stay cool on a hot day, wishing it were like this when she was a child years ago.

“We didn’t have these around here when I was a kid,” Gifford told 22News. “We didn’t have them, the swimming pool or the splash pad. They’re amazing.”

It wasn’t until Patrick Sullivan took over as executive director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management in the mid 1990s that spray pads began appearing at parks all over the city.

“I just thought it was going to be a great way to get recreation resources throughout the community,” Sullivan said. “We started with three and each year we added three and four more to the current count of 19 across the city.”

The newly renovated and re-opened Riverfront Park in the city’s downtown section boasts Springfield’s newest spray pad, doubling as an illuminated fountain after dark.