Springfield organization helps homeless community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A compassionate gesture was done, helping members of Springfield’s homeless community. Just across the street from the “Friends of the Homeless” buildings on Worthington Street, the organization called “Just Love” distributed clothing and other necessities to homeless men and women.

Nelsonia Santiago, a recent arrival from Puerto Rico told 22News she values the clothing and backpack she received today.

“It’s very good for people that are homeless because some of these homeless people are homeless for different reasons. Everybody’s there for different reasons,” Nelsonia Santiago said.

“Just to show them that people do love and care for them. They’re important and having resources come to them is important,” Ana Santiago said.

The backpacks given to them were filled with socks, gloves, and a variety of other personal items for cold weather. The Caring Health Center also provided COVID-19 vaccinations.