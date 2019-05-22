Springfield organization providing support for those dealing with mental illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 1985, the Lighthouse Clubhouse in Springfield has helped countless men and women with emotional problems work their way back into the mainstream of society.

They come to the Clubhouse for job training and support, and some even become counselors helping newcomers.

“The key is that when we work together, members and staff,” Clubhouse Director Toni Bator told 22News. “We operate the Clubhouse and if you look around, you shouldn’t be able to tell who are the members and who are the staff.”

22News spoke with Clubhouse members who, just a few short years ago, were overwhelmed with their emotional issues. They told 22News the Clubhouse helped them turn their lives around following psychiatric treatment.

“It’s given me a sense of purpose, a place to be,” Robert Fornier explained. “And if it wasn’t for the Lighthouse, I’d be home isolated.”

Darlene McKay says that “just coming and knowing that they’re a part of [helping with] my problems and a part of mental health and not feeling bad about myself.”

There are 181 stories in this Lighthouse Clubhouse of people in recovery from mental health issues.

TheClubhouse on Upper State Street in Springfield has been directing them to a more meaningful life, each helping the other.

