Springfield organization receives $100K grant to help local veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s State Legislators have not disappointed the local chapter of the National Association of Black Veterans.

Thanks to the efforts of State Senator James Welch and State Representative Bud Williams, the National Association of Black Veterans chapter in Springfield has received $100,000 to continue their programs helping western Massachusetts veterans.

“We know that there’s a need out there, a need that needs to be served,” NABVets Commander Rasul Seifulah explained. “Many of us in here are Vietnam veterans and there was nothing for us when we came home. So we realize that it’s important for us to get out there and provide these services.”

Among other things, the NAB budget will help veterans to whom the social distancing during Covid-19 has led to further isolation. State Rep. Bud Williams gives NABVets high marks for what it’s accomplished helping veterans at their Mason Square outreach center.

“They work with veterans on a daily basis so we felt that the earmark is very important,” Rep. Williams told 22News. “It helps them, give them bridge financing to help them carry out their mission, which is to serve all veterans of Massachusetts.”

The National Association of Black Veterans is an organization that goes back to 1974.