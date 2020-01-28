Springfield organization receives $5K check from local car dealership

1  of  3
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens’ Council is getting a financial boost from a local car dealership. 

On Tuesday, Lia Toyota presented a check to the organization for $5,000. Lia’s General Manager John Kupec told 22News Toyota will match cash donations to a worthwhile organization and that’s how they were able to raise the funds. 

The New North Councils’ executive director of youth services told 22News the money will make a huge difference. 

“It really goes a long way especially when we’re considering the neighborhood, we’re servicing which is a lot of marginalized young folks, children, and folks that are impoverished,” said Joesiah Gonzalez. 

Gonzalez said they plan to use the funds to cover after school programs, field trips, and even new uniforms for their basketball team. 

