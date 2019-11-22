Springfield Parade of Big Balloons announced 2019 Parade Marshal

Photo Courtesy of the Spirit of Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood as the 2019 Parade Marshal for the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield.

Plans for the holiday parade were announced Friday morning in Tower Square’s Center Court.

Today we announce plans and the parade marshal for the Parade of the Big Balloons, sponsored by @tower_square!#paradeofbigballoons #spiritofspringfield #helium pic.twitter.com/FNgza5av6D — SpiritofSpringfield (@SpiritofSpfld) November 22, 2019

Clapprood was presented with an official Parade Marshal sash and jacket that she’ll wear as she leads the parade down Main Street November 29 at 11:00 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, there will be a 75-foot inflatable Cat in the Hat balloon, an MGM Lion balloon, and the American Flag balloon. There will also be five cold-air inflatable balloons including, Scooby-Doo, Daniel the Tiger from Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, Caillou, Snickerdoodle the Reindeer, and Twinkles the Snowman.

The parade will start on Main Street from Lyman Street and continue down Main Street to Margaret Street.

After the parade, Tower Square will host their traditional Holiday Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. including the following:

Santa

A holiday piano sing-a-long

Strolling performers including Hilby the German Juggle Boy

Yuletide Carolers

Costumed characters

Face painters

Balloon artists

YoYo Show at 11:45 a.m and 1:30 p.m.

Are you interested in being a balloon wrangler or banner carrier for the holiday procession on November 29? Click here to register!

To be a balloon wrangler, you need to be at least 16-years-old, weigh a minimum of 90 pounds, and be available from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m on parade day.

To be a banner carrier you need to be at least 10-years-old and be available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on parade day.

The first 150 volunteers to check-in will receive a limited-edition Parade of the Big Balloons scarf.

Tower Square is sponsoring this year’s parade.