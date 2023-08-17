SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield is taking a stand against the recent surge in violence that has affected not only Springfield but also other communities across western Massachusetts.

The parish will be hosting a prayer vigil and candlelight procession to address this pressing issue and bring the community together in solidarity.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd, at 7 p.m., following the weekly 6 p.m. Mass. The parish aims to gather individuals from all walks of life to join in prayer and reflection as a response to the distressing uptick in violence that has shaken the region.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish is located at 407 Boston Rd. in Springfield. Bishop William D. Byrne will be in attendance, standing in solidarity with the community and emphasizing the importance of unity and prayer in times of adversity. Father Ryan Rooney, the pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, will also play a key role in leading the vigil and procession.