SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe storms this summer have caused significant damage to parts of western Massachusetts with many trees falling especially at Forest Park in Springfield.

22News spoke with Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management (PBRM) Executive Director Patrick Sullivan and he says with all the rain there has been lots of soil saturation which caused the trees to fall. He says the park received more than 75 calls about trees that are down from the storm this past weekend.

There were also electrical outages and the park department worked with Eversource to fix it. Sullivan says that they have been working hard to clean the damages by sending out multiple crews to pick up the debris. Forest Park visitors say they have noticed their work.

“Our crews did a great job in the storm response, they worked right through Saturday doing the cleanup and even today, we are doing some last minute pick ups throughout the city,” said Sullivan.

“These guys, they work so hard and they do the grass everyday. This is a lot of work, I mean all the trees here, it’s crazy,” said Jesse Taylor of Springfield.

Sullivan said if you see any more down trees, Sullivan says you can call 311 and they will respond this week.