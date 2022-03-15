SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic’s impact on people’s wallets can be found when you look at the demand for fuel assistance programs. 22News was told by one organization in Springfield that demand for fuel assistance jumped when the pandemic started, and now that demand is even higher.

Springfield Partners for Community Action hosted a discussion Tuesday with city and state leaders, among them Attorney General Maura Healey.

Gus Erstine is a Housing and Urban Development Counselor with Community Action. He told 22News they’ve been receiving funds through the Attorney General’s Office for the last three to four years. That goes towards people struggling to pay their Eversource gas bills.

“We give each household an average of $500-1000, and so far for the last 3 to 4 years we’ve been able to help well over 350 families,” Erstine said.

Meantime, we’re seeing the price of crude oil fluctuate following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The price of crude oil dipped below one hundred dollars on Monday, after it was 130 last week. Also part of the discussion: a number of local leaders pushing for more affordable housing in our area.