Springfield pastry shop prepares holiday favorites for Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Springfield area families are preparing their shopping list for the perfect Easter Sunday dinner.

La Fiorentina Pastry Shop

La Fiorentina Pastry Shop in Springfield’s South End has learned over the years what their customers prefer to top off their dinners during the Easter Season.

General Manager Mauro Daniele told 22News which pastries are most popular for Easter Sunday dinner.

“Our best sellers are the Pastiera Napoletana, it is a sweet pie made with ricotta cheese, wheat berries, candied citrus peel, and an orange blossom water. It’s wonderful, very light and delicious,” Daniele said.

A few months ago Mayor Domenic Sarno helped the Daniele family celebrate the 75th anniversary of their landmark bakery