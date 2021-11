SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is holding an international observance day known as “World Day of Remembrance.”

The event will pay tribute to the 21 individuals who died on roadways during 2021, as well as the 18 who were killed during 2020 in Springfield.

The “World Day of Remembrance” is an international observance dedicated to remembering the many millions of road traffic victims throughout the world.