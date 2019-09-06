Springfield PD: 100+ bags of heroin, crack-cocaine seized after Mill Street investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people from Springfield were arrested Thursday night after police allegedly seized over 100 bags of heroin and three bags of crack-cocaine as a result of an investigation into a drug operation in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives were about to execute a search warrant at an apartment at 76 Mill Street when they saw 31-year-old Cheraiza Nieves leave her home and sell drugs to a man and woman on Acushnet Ave around 6:10 p.m.

Walsh said detectives then arrested 31-year-old Eliezer Rodriguez and 39-year-old Rachel Johnson on possession charges.

Rodriguez allegedly had four bags of heroin on him and Johnson allegedly had two bags of heroin and a bag of crack-cocaine on her.

Police allegedly seized 128 bags of heroin and two bags of crack-cocaine inside the apartment.

(Springfield PD)

Nieves is facing the following charges:

Distribution of a Class A drug

Distribution of a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Rodriguez and Johnson are both facing a charge of possession of a Class A drug and Johnson is facing an additional charged of possession of a Class B drug.