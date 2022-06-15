SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a man that has been missing for nearly a year.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 63-year-old Gary Belder has been missing since July 2021. Belder left his home on the morning of July 5 to go to Smiley’s at 477 Boston Road but never returned home.

He is 6’1″ in height, weighs 200 pounds, walks with a cane and has a notable limp. Springfield police first reported Belder’s disappearance back in August 2021.

Gary Belder (Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency number 413-787-6300.