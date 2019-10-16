Springfield PD looking for missing 13-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to locate a teenager who ran away from foster care on Sunday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 13-year-old Crystal Badillo was last seen in the area of Plainfield and Sanderson Street. Detectives searched the area and notified West Springfield Police she may be in their town.

Badillo is about 5’0 in height, weighs 105 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Crystal’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency line at 413-787-6302.