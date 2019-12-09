Springfield PD looking into alleged incident involving K9 Mango and young child

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking into an incident between a crisis intervention dog and a child at Saturday’s C3 Forest Park Christmas Party.

Mango, the Crisis Intervention Dog, was part of a photo-op with Santa Claus at the force’s annual Christmas party.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, that based on witness accounts, a young child stepped on Mango’s tail. Mango reacted by scratching the child.

Police said they are looking into the incident and gathering all the facts.

In the interim, Mango has been barred from attending any community events.