Springfield PD: Man stole company truck after being fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Memphis was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a semi-truck and attempted to hit a Springfield police car.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 31-year-old Terrence Suggs stole the truck from a trucking company he had just been fired from around 12:20 p.m.

Shortly after, officers stopped the truck near Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue.

Walsh said Suggs initially stopped but then made a U-Turn and drove straight at a police car. The officer was able to move his car out of the way and Suggs eventually was stopped on Fiberloid Road, where he was taken into custody.

He is facing the following charges: