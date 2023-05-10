SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual ceremony paying tribute to Springfield’s fallen officers was held Wednesday afternoon, this solemn remembrance happening ahead of National Police Week.

Dozens came together outside of the Springfield Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial.

The sight is dedicated to the memory of the 17 Springfield Police Officers who have lost their lives over the years while serving their community.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood tells 22News, “I want the young officers to know that we remember, we honor, and we appreciate their sacrifice and it wont be forgotten.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.