Springfield PD: We do not ask for personal information over the phone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding residents they do not ask for any personal information over the phone after receiving multiple complaints about “phishing” calls. 

The Springfield Police Department stated in a Facebook post that they’ve seen a spike in calls from residents who’ve received those “phishing” calls from people pretending to be from the department and asking for their personal information, such as social security numbers and birthdays. 

“If a police officer ever needs your personal information, a uniformed officer and/or a plainclothes officer with proper credentials will speak to you in person,” the department stated.

If you’ve received one of these calls and did not give out any personal information, you do not need to report it, just hang up if more calls follow.  

If you gave out any information and are concerned that you may be a victim of identity theft, you can make a report to the Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6302

