Springfield Pharmacy aims to give back to North End community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s North End now has a new independent and locally-owned pharmacy.

Springfield Pharmacy prides itself on being a community pharmacy and they’ve already been having a huge impact in the North End. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and pharmacy employees cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Springfield Pharmacy on Tuesday morning.

The pharmacy had its grand opening Tuesday, but they’ve been serving patients on Main Street since June. They have all the typical products and prescriptions you’d expect, but residents such as Maria Perez told 22News this pharmacy is much different from others.

“It’s not just a pharmacy where you come in and buy your product its a family pharmacy. And most of all language is a barrier in this neighborhood,” said Perez. “So having the staff that can speak the language this is fantastic.”

Springfield Pharmacy Co-Owner, Tobias Billups told 22News that the goal of the pharmacy is to give back to the community.

“When you come into a pharmacy you got to be treated as a patient, you want to be part of the health team and not just about putting medication in bottles and getting people out,” said Billips. “If we take care of the community, the community will take care of us.”

Billups told 22News they put a lot of emphasis on community outreach to make sure residents feel comfortable seeking medical care. They also try to keep their products as affordable as possible. Springfield Pharmacy also offers free delivery and vaccinations.

