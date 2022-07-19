SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is informing residents that trash will be picked up earlier on Wednesday due to the expected hot temperatures.

Residents that have municipal trash, recycling and yard waste collection on Wednesday through the Springfield Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division should set out their carts on the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. or your trash may not be picked up until the next scheduled pickup.

Residents that have scheduled bulk collection should also have items on the curb by 5:30 a.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees. There’s a good chance we get a heat wave this week. A heat wave is usually defined as a period of three or more consecutive days above 90 degrees.