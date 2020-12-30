Springfield plastic bag ordinance goes into effect New Year’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plastic bags will be a thing of the past in the city of Springfield, effective at the start of the new year.

According to the City Council, the ordinance requires retailers to distribute recyclable paper bags, reusable bags, or compostable and marine-degradable plastic bags. Springfield will join more than 140 other cities and towns in Massachusetts to regulate plastic bags.

Many retailers have already begun to phase out single-use plastic bags independently, joining efforts to reduce plastic waste and pollution. City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News by implementing the new ordinance, we could eliminate millions of bags out of our waste stream.

“The big issue that’s been identified with those particular products is they have a very short lifespan,” Lederman explained. “They end up in the trash very quickly, they’re not recyclable. When they get out into our environment, including here in the city of Springfield, they don’t even break down.”

Lederman added that the city will not be issuing any fines to businesses that aren’t in compliance due to the impact the pandemic is playing on many establishments.

Laundry, produce and newspaper bags are all exempt from the ordinance.