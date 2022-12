SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is hosting an awards ceremony on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood announced that the Springfield Police Department will host its 2022 Awards Ceremony.

More than 70 officers, civilians, and K-9s will be given Purple Hearts, Commendations, Life-Saving, and Child Birth Awards.

The event will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Springfield.