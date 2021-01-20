Springfield Police: 4 arrested for violating probation while out on bail for firearms, rape charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested four men on Tuesday for violating their probation including two men with previous violent convictions and another who was out on bail pending child rape charges.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives assigned to the Warrant Apprehension Unit and Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Torres, 57-year-old Alfonzo Dixon, 38-year-old Julio Rosa, and 24-year-old Lorenzo Vaughn, all of Springfield, on separate probation violation charges.

Torres was arrested at 7:35 a.m. at his home on State Street on an arrest warrant for violating his parole while out on a $1,000 bail pending charges of rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old.

Detectives arrested Dixon at the same time at his home on Carroll Street. Police say he violated his probation by cutting off his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and was out on $5,000 bail pending trial for the following charges: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm without an FID Card subsequent offense, two counts of distribution of a Class B drug and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.

Rosa was arrested on High Street at 6:35 a.m. for also violating his probation. According to Walsh, Rosa wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and was out on $10,000 bail pending trial for charges consisting of three counts of improper storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm with 3 prior violent/drug crimes, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class A drug subsequent offense and possession of a Class B drug subsequent offense.

At 8 a.m., authorities arrested Vaughn on Newland Street for violating his probation. He was out on bail pending trial on charges including two counts of Armed Robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of armed carjacking, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, two counts of receiving stolen property less than $1,200 and carrying a firearm without a license.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood stated, “These arrests amplify our calls and the need to hold violent repeat offenders. Three individuals are facing firearms charges and a 4th was out on $1000 bail for the rape of a child. Two were given GPS ankle bracelets, not suited for dangerous individuals. They all snubbed their noses at the court system by violating probation and the terms of their release. These are perfect examples of individuals who should not be re-released into our neighborhoods until their case is adjudicated.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno, who continues to push for the city’s court system to be strict on repeat offenders added, “I want to commend our brave and dedicated ‘men and women in blue’, especially Captain Brian Keenan and the SPD Narcotics Unit, the Warrant Apprehension Unit and our partnership with the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit for their unyielding efforts of getting these individuals off our streets. Once again, it seems these individuals do not take our court system seriously. This time we find these repeat violent offenders in our community with little regards or concerns of the conditions in which they were released. Again, we see firearms charges but now we find an individual in violation of their probation pending child rape charges. I pray that the victim and their families stay safe and I would ask the courts to take these new violations and take the appropriate actions necessary to keep our streets and our community and residents safe.”