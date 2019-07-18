Springfield Police Academy celebrate graduation Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Academy will hold their graduation ceremony for Academy Class #0719 at the Springfield College Blake Arena Thursday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Assistant City Clerk Camile Nelson will swear in the 40 recruits at 11:00 a.m.

18 of the recruits will join the Springfield Police Department, seven will join the Holyoke Police Department, five will join the Chicopee Police Department, three will join the East Longmeadow Police Department, three will join the UMass-Amherst Police Department, two will join the Westfield Police Department and two will join the Springfield College Police Department.

The new officers will begin in Springfield Police Department’s C3 Mentoring Program before moving to uniform patrol shifts this fall.

