Springfield Police Academy graduation at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New graduates from the Springfield Police Academy are being honored Friday in the first live event at Springfield Symphony Hall in over a year.

Thirty one new officers have trained over the last six months to join the Springfield police force. Two of the graduates will join the Springfield College force. Their graduation ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m.

“I am so proud to see these new officers graduate and have the courage to become a police officer. Our officers will continue their training with three week rotations throughout some of our specialized units. By holding our promotional ceremony in the morning, we hope these new officers recognize that while this is just the beginning there is a great opportunity for advancement throughout their careers,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

“Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Congratulations to our brave and dedicated Police Officers and their families who are being sworn in and to all those being promoted today. Your accomplishments are to be commended and these promotions are well earned and deserved. Commissioner Clapprood and I are proud of each and every one of you and we thank you and your families for your service and continued brave and dedicated efforts in keeping our Springfield and the community safe. Congratulations and God Speed!”

Prior to that, 11 Springfield police supervisors will celebrate promotions with a pinning ceremony at 9:00 a.m.. The ceremony will recognize four new captains, three new lieutenants and four new sergeants.