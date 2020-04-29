Springfield Police Academy to host graduation for 44 recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Academy will host two graduation ceremonies this Thursday for Academy Class #0520.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 44 recruits will be graduating at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Carriage House within Barney Estate in Springfield’s Forest Park for social distancing purposes.

The following graduates will be sworn in:

34 Springfield Police Officers to be pinned by Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

3 Chicopee Police Officers to be pinned by Lt. Holly Davis on behalf of Chief William Jebb

3 West Springfield Police Officers to be pinned by Chief Paul Connor

2 Ludlow Police Officers to be pinned by Acting Chief Michael Brennan

1 UMass Amherst Police Officer to be pinned by Chief Tyrone Parham

1 Springfield College Police Officer to be pinned by Lt. Joe Tiraboschi on behalf of Chief Karen Leary

Due to the pandemic, the graduation will be closed to the public but will be streamed live on the City of Springfield Facebook page.

The graduates will begin their official duties as Springfield Police Officers on Sunday and will be assigned to different bureaus and squads.

“More so now during these challenging times, I’m proud and thankful that these young men and young ladies and their families have the desire to make this sacrifice to serve and protect all of our residents with courage, professionalism, honor and integrity under the leadership of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. Godspeed to them all,” Mayor Sarno said.