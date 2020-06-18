Springfield Police add additional patrols to crack down on firework violators

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks continue to be a major issue in cities across western Massachusetts.

Last week there were 800 more firework-related calls than in that same time frame last year. So Springfield Police are using a number of resources to try and stop it. Springfield Police have added extra patrols to fight the problem for two reasons to try and deter people from lighting the fireworks and to find and confiscate them.

Ryan Walsh a spokesperson for the Springfield Police told 22News, “The fine is $10 to $100 and it’s not arrestable if you just have fireworks on you. If you are caught selling it then it can be arrestable but, most of the time its people who are shooting off fireworks.”

The police department has issued criminal complaints to people in communities all over the city, including the Old Hill and Forest Park neighborhoods and downtown. Not only are they illegal but they are extremely dangerous too. Recent house fires in Springfield have been caused by fireworks.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said, “In a community like this we are densely populated the falling sparks can start a fire that can be quite severe. So if you’re shooting off illegal fireworks just a reminder please do not do it.”

If you hear or see any fireworks in your neighborhood call the police. They are asking for the public’s help in tracking trends and repeat offenders.

You can contact the Springfield Police’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6302 or call the city’s 311 during the day.