Springfield police adding patrols to discourage firework activity

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are continuing to add additional patrols to deter fireworks activity in the city.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have issued criminal complaints to individuals for using or possessing fireworks on Greene Street, White Street, Trafton Road and Worthington Street and have recovered fireworks from Collins Street.

Springfield Police are looking for information from the public on where fireworks are taking place. If you know where they are coming from you are asked to call 413-787-6300.

