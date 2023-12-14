SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local organizations received money from a Springfield charitable foundation to help them thrive into the new year.

Springfield Police and ‘364 Gives’ raised more than $16,000 to donate to four organizations across Springfield. The recipients include the Forest Park Zoo, Cancer House of Hope, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, and the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn to Skate Program. This support will allow these organizations to continue their important work and make a positive impact in their communities.

“I think It allows them in most cases they have events for children, programs for children and that’s what we like to focus on, to see that the children in the area get anything we can provide for them,” said Joseph Gentile, Treasurer of 364 Gives.

Most of the funds came from the annual golf tournament in memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2012. More than $210,000 has been donated to more than 25 organizations since ‘364 Gives’ launched in 2011.

