Springfield police and fire called to Mercy Medical Center for bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials have been called to a hospital on Carew Street in Springfield after reports of a bomb threat Thursday evening.

Captain Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Fire Department confirmed the report of a bomb threat at Mercy Medical Center with 22News and said crews are currently at the hospital investigating.

Mercy Medical Center is located at 271 Carew Street in Springfield.

This is developing breaking news. 22News has a crew on the way and will bring you updates as we learn more.