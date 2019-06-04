Springfield Police and other agencies visit Elias Brookings Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police visited the Elias Brookings Elementary School with their police dogs on Tuesday.

The officers, along with personnel from the Hampden County Sheriff's Office, met with children from kindergarten through the second grade.

The school department was thankful for the Officer's visit.

"It really gave the kids an idea what the role of the Sheriff's Department, the police, AMR, what their role is in the community," Shannon Collins told 22News. "What help they can be to them wherever an emergency at home or at school."

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, along with her highest ranking officers, participated the day's school visit.

