Springfield Police announce first African American deputy chief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran Springfield Police officer made history on Tuesday.

Captain Rupert Daniel became the first African American Springfield Police officer to attain the rank of deputy chief. The popular police officer isn’t just highly recognized for his work in law enforcement, but for the time he spends as a youth coach.

“I’m preaching all the kids I’ve been training in Karate and Boxing, anything you want you can get it if you apply yourself. I feel I’ve finally reached that pinnacle here, I’m so happy…” Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood praised Daniel for his experience and for being a good example.

“He completes my command staff, he’s the full package, he’s got military experience, he’s a good mentor, role model…” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Numerous men and women in blue have congratulated the new deputy chief, who come up through the ranks during a law enforcement career spanning 33-three-years.