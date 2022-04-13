SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Following the discovery of a vehicle that had previously been involved in an incident with a firearm, police in Springfield seized a loaded firearm and made two arrests on Tuesday.
According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6 p.m. officers saw a vehicle that was suspected to have been in several incidents throughout Tuesday, including one that involved a firearm.
When officers conducted a traffic stop at Bay and Thompson Streets, the driver refused to stop and sped away. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jorge Santiago of Springfield who had been driving a stolen vehicle out of Chicopee, according to Crime Analysts in the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC).
The vehicle Santiago had been driving was seen again on King Street by another officer that tried to conduct another traffic stop, but Santiago refused to stop. Santiago then made a U-turn to avoid running into another police officer. In the process of making the U-turn, Santiago hit a fire hydrant on Massachusetts Avenue near Westford Circle.
A 14-year-old juvenile was also inside the vehicle. The two of them had tried to run away from the accident. The juvenile was detained on Wilbraham Avenue and a loaded firearm was seized from inside his sweatshirt that was stolen from Dorchester.
Santiago was detained on Westford Circle and placed under arrest.
Jorge Santiago is charged with the following:
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Failure to Stop for Police
The 14-year-old juvenile is facing various firearms charges, but due to his age, no other information has been released.