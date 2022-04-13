SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Following the discovery of a vehicle that had previously been involved in an incident with a firearm, police in Springfield seized a loaded firearm and made two arrests on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6 p.m. officers saw a vehicle that was suspected to have been in several incidents throughout Tuesday, including one that involved a firearm.

When officers conducted a traffic stop at Bay and Thompson Streets, the driver refused to stop and sped away. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jorge Santiago of Springfield who had been driving a stolen vehicle out of Chicopee, according to Crime Analysts in the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC).

The vehicle Santiago had been driving was seen again on King Street by another officer that tried to conduct another traffic stop, but Santiago refused to stop. Santiago then made a U-turn to avoid running into another police officer. In the process of making the U-turn, Santiago hit a fire hydrant on Massachusetts Avenue near Westford Circle.

A 14-year-old juvenile was also inside the vehicle. The two of them had tried to run away from the accident. The juvenile was detained on Wilbraham Avenue and a loaded firearm was seized from inside his sweatshirt that was stolen from Dorchester.

Santiago was detained on Westford Circle and placed under arrest.

Jorge Santiago (Springfield Police Department)

Jorge Santiago is charged with the following:

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Failure to Stop for Police

The 14-year-old juvenile is facing various firearms charges, but due to his age, no other information has been released.